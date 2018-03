Plans are underway for the old Blue Cross Blue Shield building, referred to be locals as the “Gold Building,” to be renovated into a Westin Hotel, sporting more than 250 rooms.

The project is expected to begin this fall, with an estimated price tag of $50 million dollars.

There’s also a $2 million in street improvements expected around the project.

In December 2010, brothers Byron and Ken DeFoor paid $6 million dollars for the building, which was well off the $10 million asking price.

The building, easily visible from Interstate 24 when passing through downtown Chattanooga, has sat vacant since 2009. That’s when Blue Cross Blue Shield moved to their current location atop Cameron Hill.

In 2012, Starwood Hotels and Resorts web site said that the company planned to open The Westin Chattanooga in just a over a year.