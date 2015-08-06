TN Army & Air National Guard to be allowed to carry handguns

Tennessee's Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Max Haston announced Thursday that the Military Department has taken steps to increase the security of its personnel and facilities to include allowing Tennessee Army & Air National Guard members with valid Tennessee State Handgun Carry Permits to carry handguns at State Armories and facilities.



Haston's decision follows Governor Bill Haslam's directive, issued earlier this month in the aftermath of the deadly shootings in Chattanooga, to review current Guard personnel who are authorized to be armed in the performance of their duties, and identify and arm Guardsmen where necessary to protect themselves, citizens and Guard facilities.

"We have been very deliberate in making the decision to arm our Tennessee National Guard," said Haston. "This is not a step that we take lightly, but it is apparent that military personnel have been targeted and the protection of our Soldiers and Airmen is of utmost importance. Physical security and risk assessment is something that we continually do as part of our day to day obligations."

Haston also announced that selected Guard personnel working on Federal facilities would be allowed to carry federally issued handguns.

"Federal law prohibits carrying a personally owned weapon on a Federal facility," said Haston. "Therefore, selected personnel working on Federal property will draw and carry a federally issued firearm for protection."

Governor Haslam also directed Maj. Gen. Haston to review security policies and procedures at National Guard armories, storefront recruiting facilities and other installations to ensure the safety of Guardsmen, citizens and property.

"Operational security prohibits me from detailing other measures taken to increase the protection of our personnel and facilities, but as I said before, the protection of our Soldiers, Airmen and their families is of the utmost importance and we are doing everything possible to insure their safety." Haston said.