Two prayer vigils/walks tonight to honor the Fallen Five

Tonight, the Scenic City Women's Network will have two Prayer Walk/Vigils to honor Chattanooga’s Fallen Five, the five service members slain in an attack three weeks ago.

The event will take place at two separate locations:

GraceWorks Church 6445 Lee Highway (turn in by the old McKay's and go up hill, look for big white cross)

(turn in by the old McKay's and go up hill, look for big white cross)

There, MSgt Burhans from Hixson High School will lead the JROTC color guard

USMC Capt. Devin Johnson, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North, New Orleans will lead The Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem will be sung by Anna Nash.

Tennessee River Park Concession Area just past the playground

just past the playground

SGM Franklin from Red Bank will lead the HS AJROTC color guard

Beverly Boyd (USMC Ret.) Protocol Officer for the Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North, headquartered at the Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans will lead The Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem will be sung by Deborah Gunn.

Both events will be held rain or shine, and a covered area will be available.