A Chattanooga man beat his sister with a broom after she allegedly ate his candy.

Chattanooga police arrested Ryan Orr, 25 at his home on about 3:39am.

He’s been charged with aggravated domestic assault.

The CPD police report says Orr kicked in the door to her room, hit his sister in the face with a broom and then struck her with a backpack during the incident.

Another sister of the suspect and victim emailed Channel 3 to give a different version.

"He did not kick her door in. It was already opened," Dominique Scott said.

"He did not break the broom. It was already half-broken when he hit her with it," Scott added.

Orr admitted the assault to police, saying her was “just upset about his candy.”

He was taken to the Hamilton County jail afterwards.