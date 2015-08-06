25 students graduate from 3-year VW Academy to begin work

More than two dozen students graduated from the Volkswagen Mechatronics Apprentice Program Thursday to begin work at the local automotive factory.

The third and fourth classes from the Automation Mechatronics Program (AMP) and the first class of the Car Mechatronics Program (CMP) officially completed the course at the VW Academy.

The three-year program involves classroom training at Chattanooga State and on-the-job training at VW.

"Why import talent when we can develop it here in Chattanooga and create a lasting impact on the economy?" said Sebestian Patta, EVP of Human Resources. "As we create a highly specialized manufacturing workforce, we are reinvesting in our community by giving local workers secure jobs."

The AMP students train to maintain the electrical information and mechanical systems in the factory.

The CMP students train to work with electrical, informational and mechanical systems to help support and maintain vehicle development.

"You make my job easier because the model you all have is exemplary," said Congressman Chuck Fleishmann. "You stayed the course for three years, you learned the skill set and you're beginning an outstanding career at Volkswagen."

A total of 25 students graduated and are now entering the workforce as VW launches the facelifted Passat and a new 7-seat midsize SUV.