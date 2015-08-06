Blue Bell to resume production at AL plant

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) - Public health officials are allowing Blue Bell to resume the production and sale of ice cream manufactured at its Alabama plant.

Jim McVay, director of health promotion and chronic disease at the Alabama Department of Public Health, said Wednesday that Blue Bell can resume full production at its facility in Sylacauga, AL.

McVay says product testing and trial runs have shown no indications of the listeria contamination that caused a crippling recall in April following illnesses in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Production facilities remain closed in Oklahoma and Texas.

Blue Bell, which is based in Brenham, Texas, underwent an extensive cleaning and decontamination process at its four plants following the recall.

A message left for a Blue Bell spokesman for comment was not immediately returned.

