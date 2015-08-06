Native American site discovered, secured at Black Cat Cave

MURFREESBORO (AP) - The discovery of a Native American cemetery at a Murfreesboro archaeological site has led officials to secure the site.

The Daily News Journal (http://on.dnj.com/1M76nKn ) reports that the city, Middle Tennessee State University and other public and private partners are discussing plans for the future of the Black Cat Cave.

According to a Wednesday announcement from Murfreesboro spokesman Mike Browning, a team of Middle Tennessee professors and students confirmed the presence of a prehistoric cemetery at the site during a spring 2014 excavation. Through radiocarbon dating, the group determined that the human artifacts and human remains recovered inside date back 5,000 to 7,500 years to what is known as the Middle Archaic Period.

The cave now features a new steel gate to prevent further graffiti or illegal digging from occurring inside.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

