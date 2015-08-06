UPDATE: Rain, Storms move through area

Rain fades tonight, then brighter weather arrives for the weekend!

Wet weather fades tonight as a low pressure system moves to our northeast and away from the Tennessee Valley. Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows around 70º in the city.

Friday starts cloudy with patchy drizzle, then drier air helps reveal some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs warm only into the 80s across the region. Look for mostly clear skies Friday night, although patchy fog could develop late with lows in the pleasant middle to upper 60s.

The weekend still looks nice! Partly cloudy skies overall with lows in the upper 60s to 70º and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

A few showers and storms return for Monday and Tuesday with lower 90s. Then drier weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 60s and highs near 90º.