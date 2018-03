The Bradley County Sheriff's Office continues to deal dog bites in the area.



A 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was bit on the calf by a Chihuahua. The incident happened on Buchanan Road. The woman was treated for small bite wounds at the hospital and released. As required by law, the Chihuahua has been quarantined for ten days.

Just four days ago, a separate incident sent a mail carrier to the hospital. Carey McCabe was bitten on the lower body by a labrador. McCabe was treated and released from SkyRidge.