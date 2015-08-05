Police: Active shooter reported dead at Nashville area theater

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police report the shooter at the Carmike 8 Cinema is dead. The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and a hatchet for a showing of "Mad MAx."

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that shots were being fired at the Carmike 8 Cinemas on Bell Road at 1:55 p.m.

Police responded to a shots fired call about 1:15.

Dispatch confirmed three EMS units have been sent to the scene.

A spokesperson at Vanderbilt University Medical Center does not know if it will receive any patients.

Witnesses at a nearby business reported one person covered with blood.

The Ford Ice Center has been placed on lock down. The Global Mall, which is next to the theater, has also been placed on lock down.

Ezell-Harding, a school located on Bell Road, is also on lock down.

Last month a shooter opened fire a movie theater in Lafayette, LA.

The shooter killed two and injured eight before killing himself on July 23. Police said the 58-year-old gunman was armed with a handgun and acted alone.

In 2012, another man opened fire on a movie theater in Aurora, CO, killing 12 and injuring 70 more, in one of the largest mass shootings in U.S. history. The gunman, James Holmes, has been found guilty in the attack and is going through a sentencing trial to determine if he’ll receive the death penalty.