An Alabama corrections officer has been arrested for tampering with government records.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Nicholas Butler, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler has been relieved of his duties at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Chief Jail Administrator Matt Martin says that due to this being an ongoing investigation with their office and Homeland Security, additional charges may be made.