Hundreds killed each year by drivers who didn't stop

The numbers are staggering. Each year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more injured when a driver runs a red light and causes an accident.

In an effort to bring attention to the issue, the national coalition for safer roads released new analysis today of the latest government data.

According to the numbers, there were just under 7800 red-light running fatalities between 2004 and 2013.

In 2013, more than 697 people were killed and an estimated 127,000 were injured in crashes that involved red-light running.

In the Tennessee Valley, between 2004 and 2013 - Hamilton County has had 8 deaths caused by someone running a red light.

Bradley and Walker Counties both have had one, and Whitfield county has had four deaths, caused by a driver who didn't stop.

According to the study, 1 in 3 Americans knows someone who has been injured or killed in a red-light running crash.

It suggests motorists in urban areas are more likely to be injured in crashes involving red-light running than in any other type of crash.