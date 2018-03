HTI Employment Solutions will hold a job fair Thursday for a Tier 1 Supplier to Volkswagen as the automotive industry continues its growth in the Chattanooga area.

The event, which runs from 10:00am - 5:00pm will be at Cleveland State Community College,3535 Adkinsson Drive.

MAP LINK | Cleveland State Community College

The company is seeking qualified workers for temp-to-hire positions and direct hire positions.

Requirements include:

High school diploma GED equivalent

Automotive manufacturing experience preferred, but not required

The jobs will include benefits.