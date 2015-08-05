UPDATE: Family defends mother arrested after son accidentally shoots self

Family members are coming to Shallon Sales’ defense after her 13-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the arm while home alone.

“All this judgment, she’s a good mom. She’s a very good mom and she’s a good person,” Sales’ mother, Glenna Hunter said.

Family members tell Channel 3 the teen is recovering well after shooting himself in the upper arm.

Chattanooga police arrested the 36-year-old on one aggravated child neglect charge after finding three handguns inside the home, two of which were loaded and another reported stolen.

Even though Sales told police she was unaware of any guns being inside, her finance told police he kept a .22 caliber Lorcin gun.

Hunter declined to talk about how the 13 year old may have come into contact with a gun but describes her daughter as a loving mom. She says not only is Sales raising two of her own kids, but also took on the added responsibility of another for a mom who needed help.

Family members say Sales was out school shopping when the shooting happened.

“School starts next week, she was out doing what she needed to do to take care of them,” Sales’ niece, Sherrise Brown said.

Police also found drug paraphernalia, pot and unmarked pills inside the home. But family members are adamant Sales do not use drugs and does not belong behind bars.

“She doesn’t belong in there and we’re trying to get her out,” Hunter said.

Police say the teen was unable to spell his name, give his mother’s full name or her whereabouts but family members say he is Autistic, a developmental disability that can impact communication.

“His actions shouldn’t defy the mother that she is. She’s a loving mother,” Brown added.

Now family members worry Sales will lose her public housing because of the charges against her.

As of Wednesday night, Sales is still behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

A mother is facing a charge of aggravated child neglect after her 13-year-old mentally handicap son shot himself Tuesday with a .22 caliber handgun.

Shallon Sales, 36, remained in jail on a $50,000 bond Wednesday.

The child initially told Chattanooga police that an ice cream man shot him. The officer was suspicious of the story because the call was dispatched as gunman wearing a black ski mask.

The child eventually told the officer he accidentally shot himself. He told police he made up the story about the ice cream man because he didn't want anyone to get in trouble.

As officers spoke with the child, they realized the child could not spell his own name, did not know his mother's full name, phone number or where she was.

Sales later showed up at the residence distraught. She gave police consent to search her Hughes Avenue residence, according to an affidavit of complaint.

Police found a total of three handguns including a 9mm handgun and a .22 caliber gun which were loaded. One of the guns was stolen.

Sales also told police she was unaware that her boyfriend keeps a .22 caliber Lorcin gun inside the residence. Police noticed it was unloaded.

They also found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and unmarked pills. The items were in plain view, according to the report.

"Due to the presence of narcotics, paraphernalia, and loaded weapons in the house, coupled with the child's diminished mental state and lack of supervision and Ms. Sales' statement about unknown persons coming and going from her home, I believe there is probable cause to charge the defendant with aggravated child neglect, which led to the child's serious injury," an affidavit of complaint reads.

Sales is expected to appear before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes on Aug. 20.