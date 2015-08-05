UPDATE: One person detained in connection to Camp Shelby shooting

One person has been detained in connection to a Camp Shelby shooting incident Wednesday morning. WDAM photo

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - UPDATE: One person has been detained for questioning in connection to the Camp Shelby shooting incident Wednesday morning.

Authorities are back to searching for a suspect in connection to a Camp Shelby shooting.

Authorities responded to a call of shots being fired at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Tuesday afternoon.

Police were searching the area when a maroon truck passed them. A shot was heard, and police went into pursuit. The suspect claims he has no gun, and that his truck backfired.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to The Department of Defense, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning shots were fired again at Camp Shelby.

Soldiers training at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center reported shots fired into the air in the vicinity of Peret Tower Road and Highway 29 in Perry County, according to the news release.

This is the same area where soldiers reported gunfire from a motorist at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The shooter is described as a white male in a red pickup truck, make and model unknown. This is the same description of the man described to authorities during yesterday’s incident.

The Camp Shelby Joint Forces training center is currently at a heightened state of alert. No service members have been hurt or injured in today’s incident. The post is secure and all personnel are accounted for.

Camp Shelby is currently participating in a coordinated effort with Perry County authorities to locate the suspect responsible for today’s incident.

This is the second incident this summer that someone opened fire on military personnel from a vehicle.

On July 16, Mohammad Yousef Abdulazees opened fire on a military recruitment center in Chattanooga, TN. Abdulazees then drove to the U.S. Naval Reserve Center, crashed through the gate, entered the facility and shot and killed five service members. Local police returned fire and killed Abdulazees.

Camp Shelby, established during World War I, is the largest state-owned and operate field training site in the U.S. More than 100,000 troops from all branches of the U.S. military train at the facility, including reserve and active Army troops, Navy, Marines and Air Force.

