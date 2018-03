By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Eight cities from Jackson, Mississippi, to Seattle are the first winners in a $42 million, 100-city data-use contest sponsored by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's foundation.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is announcing the first winners Wednesday in its "What Works Cities" initiative. They also include:

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kansas City, Missouri

Louisville, Kentucky

Mesa, Arizona

New Orleans

Tulsa, Oklahoma

They'll get expert help to make data publicly accessible, incorporate it better into decision-making and evaluate programs.

"What Works Cities" was announced in April. It's open to U.S. cities of 100,000 to 1 million people.

More winners will be chosen through 2017.

It's the latest in a series of Bloomberg Philanthropies competitions promoting innovation in city government.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.