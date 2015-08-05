Humid with isolated storms today; rain likely Thursday

Good Wednesday. Expect more heat and humidity today. Dew points are in the low 70s which means oppressive amounts of moisture in the air. Combined with highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, that will mean "feels like" temps in the upper 90s. We will also see clouds building this afternoon with a 30% chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday will be interesting. A front approaching from the west will bring in widespread showers and thunderstorms late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Some areas could get more than 2" of rain through the day Thursday. We could also see a few thunderstorms approaching severe levels with the potential for damaging winds and small hail. The rain chance Thursday is 80%.

Behind the front, we will clear out Friday and Saturday with highs near 90, mostly sunny skies, and slightly lower humidity.

Sunday will warm up to the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies, and higher humidity.

Next week we will start out in the mid 90s with showers possible Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 76

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 91

3pm... Spotty Storms, 93