(WLWT) The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against a Kenton County, Kentucky sheriff's deputy over the shackling of two children at a school.

The ACLU said that Deputy Kevin Sumner handcuffed the children's biceps behind their backs in three incidents last fall.

Sumner is a school resource officer at several elementary schools.

The children, an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were being punished for behavior related to their disabilities, the ACLU said, noting that both children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other issues.

