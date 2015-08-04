Eaglets named for slain servicemen released in East Tennessee

(WBIR-DANDRIDGE) Two eaglets released into the wilds of East Tennessee bear special names. Each of them were named in honor of the four marines and sailor who were killed in the Chattanooga shootings.

The two eaglets are 14-weeks-old, and have spent most of their lives in rehabilitation at the American Eagle Foundation, in Pigeon Forge. One eaglet was hatched there, and the other was brought to East Tennessee after falling out of his nest in Ohio.

"As you know, we are here today to release two bald eaglets," president and founder of the American Eagle Association, Al Cecere said, as he began the special release.

One eaglet honors the four marines who were murdered, with the name Semper Fi. Semper Fi is the adopted motto of the United States Marine Corps, and means always faithful or loyal.

The others name is, Semper Fortis. Semper Fortis is one of many unofficial motto's of the United States Navy. It means, always strong or courageous.

"These two birds are very symbolic of what these guys served for and stood for," Cecere said.

To read more on this story go to WBIR's website.