A report of suspicious persons lands two people in the Cherokee County, NC jail.

The owner of some rental property in Culberson told Cherokee Co. Sheriff's deputies that some people were living illegally on his property. When deputies went to investigate two suspects, Kevin Dwayne Cornwell, 35, and Laurann Danielle Hancock, 29, took off into the nearby woods. Deputies were able to find the duo and after running a check took both individuals into custody.

Cornwell had an outstanding warrant for Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Hancock had a warrant for Failure to Appear on Identity Theft charges in Fannin County Georgia.

Cornwell and Hancock were taken to the Cherokee County jail. Hancock made bond and was released. Cornwell still sits in a cell. They are due in court August 18th.