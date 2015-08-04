Cabrera and Willerson win August Gen 2.7.3. Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Gen 2.7.3. Series Southern Division held the last event of its six tournament season Sunday August 2, 2015 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

The team of Eric Cabrera and Ron Willerson caught a five-bass limit weighing 24.56 lbs. to take the win.

Finishing in second was the team of Wes Hardin and Jason Cook with total weight of 23.84 lbs. The duo also took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.55 pounds.

The Gen 2.7.3.Series (formerly the Southern 175 Series) is now open to all anglers regardless of the horsepower of their outboard motor. Under last years format only anglers with boats under 175 horsepower engines were allowed to fish.

The Gen 2.7.3. Series will end its season with a 2-day Classic in September for qualified teams on Chickamauga Lake.

The winners in the year end championship will receive a brand new 2014 TRACKER GRIZZLY Sportsman grand prize package from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the remaining 5 places:

1st - Eric Cabrera & Ron Willerson - 24.56

2nd - Wes Hardin & Jason Cook - 23.84

3rd - Kenny Goodman & Haden Lamb - 23.29

4th - Josh Norris & Trevor Phipps - 22.1 97

5th - Greg Lamb & Buddy Gross - 19 96

For complete results visit: www.gen273fishing.com