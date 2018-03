Several dozen marijuana plants were discovered during a search last Tuesday in Polk County.

Acting on a tip, Polk County Sheriff's deputies went to a home on Kimsey Mountain. As they walked through the yard they could smell marijuana. The deputies met up with Marvin Hardin at the house and asked him about marijuana plants on the property. During the search 70 marijuana plants were discovered on the property. The plants ranged from 3 inches to 5 feet tall.

Charges are pending.