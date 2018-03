By BEN NUCKOLS

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested following a report of a shooting inside a car on the National Mall.



U.S. Park Police say a car matching the description of the one involved was stopped in northwest Washington on Tuesday afternoon and one man was taken into custody.



Earlier, a gun was found on Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center.



Police say they got a call Tuesday afternoon about a fight inside a car. When police responded, witnesses said a shot had been fired.



Police found broken glass at the scene, between the World War II Memorial and the Tidal Basin. There was no indication that anyone was injured. No monuments or memorials were closed and police say the public was not in danger.

