UPDATE: Service restored after widespread outage in Southeast

UPDATE: AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said in an email Tuesday night that repairs are complete on a hardware-related problem and service is running normally. Greer said the outages affected cellular and landline service.

Verizon spokesman Trevor Thomas said service in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee was in the process of being restored after about a five-hour outage.

The Lexington Herald-Leader said Sprint and T-Mobile customers also reported problems.

The number of customers affected wasn't available. There was no word on the cause, but Greer said AT&T would investigate.

PREVIOUS STORY: Thousands across the Southeast are just now getting connected after a service interruption left certain cell phone customers without Internet or service.

As of 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, AT&T had more than 11,000 outages reported, according to downdector.com. Verizon Wireless reported more than 1,300 outages at the same time.

That number was less than 4,000 and AT&T customers without service as of 10:00 Tuesday night.

Confusion hit AT&T and Verizon customers after an outage left thousands without access to phone and Internet services.

“I would say it was about 3:45, I went to make a call and I noticed I didn’t have any service,” Christy Smith-Sylman said.

“I called AT&T, I dialed 6-1-1 and the service wouldn’t go through. It took six times,” Michael Soldani added.

“Because we’re moving, I thought it had something to do with the payment because we have a new zip code,” Regina Hamblen said.

Chattanooga wasn’t the only city experiencing outages, Nashville, Knoxville and part of Kentucky and Alabama reported the same issues.

A Channel 3 viewer sent us a screenshot of a failed attempted to reach 911, even possible calls for help would not connect causing hundreds to flock to the nearest carrier store to find out when service would be restored.

“There were quite a few people in there so a guy was kind of yelling trying to tell everyone at the same time because people were coming in in growths,” Smith-Sylman added.

“Something is going on with the system, he said it wasn’t the tower but he said they’ve been working on it for a couple of hours and he said that there’s some kind of part or something that they’ve been working on,” Hamblen said.

“A part of something they recognize was defective or went bad and they’re working to replace it,” Soldani said.

As thousands of customers waited, many like Hamblen realized just how much society as a whole relies on cell phones.

“With a text message, that’s how I keep up with my kids and know what they’re doing. Now I can’t get a hold of them so that kind of worries me.”

Chattanooga emergency officials tell Channel 3 the outage did not impact their operations.

This is a good reminder to always have a plan just in case your cell phone service doesn’t work in the event of an emergency whether that be having a landline as a backup or knowing a neighbor that had a landline that you can borrow.

PREVIOUS STORY: An AT&T outage has left thousands of users without access to the internet and phone services.

Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile customers may also be affected.

The outages have been reported in the Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville areas in Tennessee. Outages are also reported in Huntsville, AL, Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville, KY.

Outages were also reported in Indianapolis, Chicago, Columbus and Cleveland, OH, Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Outage maps from downdetector.com showed large outages in Knoxville, Nashville, and in parts of Kentucky for AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers.

Dean Flener, with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, told our NBC affiliate WBIR that AT&T reported a multi-state outage at 3:30, which includes Tennessee. Flener said that the outage is not affecting emergency communications.

According to another NBC affiliate in Lexington, WLEX, officials with AT&T said they are working to establish service, but don't have an estimated duration of the outage.

AT&T outage map https://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

Sprint outage map https://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map/