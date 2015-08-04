Crash victim's friend reacts to charges against truck driver

The Laurel County, KY Sheriff's Office says they have not been able to locate Benjamin Brewer and he is not yet in police custody.

Deputies searched a few locations in Kentucky connected to Brewer both Monday night and Tuesday morning and spoke to Brewer's relatives, but so far he has not been found.

Details of the crash that killed 36-year-old Jason Ramos are hard to hear for his close friends at Dalton State College.

"Sometimes the details are really tough, because you know, it paints a picture that you really didn't want to see," said Director of Residential Life Natalie Bates.

Bates is with the rest of the staff at a training seminar in Hiawasee, Georgia.



If Ramos was alive today, he would be there too, it's a retreat he planned himself.

"This retreat and the next two weeks of training," Bates said, "His work is in everything that we're doing right now."



Bates says waiting for answers has been difficult, hoping one day to hear the driver of the truck would be held responsible.



Now, Benjamin Brewer is facing 13 charges, including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and DUI by impairment of narcotics.

"You know seeing the DUI was pretty sickening," Bates said.

Sources tell Channel 3 Brewer tested positive for crystal meth at the time of the crash and is accused of driving 77 miles per hour, with traffic slowed for construction up ahead.



In the days before the crash, Brewer had been on duty for 50 consecutive hours.

"I knew it deserved...it had to have something more than just an accident," Bates said.

Chattanooga Police are not releasing any more information until Brewer's preliminary hearing in court, sending us this statement:

"At this time, the District Attorney's Office has requested that the Chattanooga Police Department refrain from interviews or releasing any additional information until the conclusion of preliminary hearing," said Kyle Miller, CPD Communications Coordinator.

Bates says she hopes the truck driver is held accountable for what caused six deaths on I-75.

"Even though it will not bring Jason back to us, what happened was reckless and a lot of really wonderful people died and lost someone they loved that day," Bates said.

Several people have asked about the woman Brewer had in the truck with him during the time of the crash. She has not been charged with a crime.

Once Brewer is arrested in Kentucky, he'll be extradited to Hamilton County, and booked at the jail.

