UPDATE: 10 Finalists named for Cleveland police chief

Ten finalists have been named for Cleveland police chief after an interview committee met this morning.

The finalists are all in-state and include five local candidates including acting Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson.

“I am honored to ...have been chosen as one of the top ten finalists to proceed in the Chief of Police selection process," Gibson said in an email. "I know the panel will choose the best individual for the job. All I want is the best for the Cleveland Police Department.”

Janice Casteel, city manager, said the committee members will begin reviewing backgrounds of each candidate. Candidates will also undergo background checks.

“We were extremely pleased that so many qualified candidates applied for the position,” she said in a released statement.

Below is a complete list of finalists:

Chattanooga Police Capt. Nathan Vaughn

Chattanooga State Community College Police Department Chief Stephanie Hill

Cleveland Police Interim Chief Mark Gibson

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony Heavner

McKenzie Police Chief Craig Moates

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Bledsoe

Red Bank Police Department Police Chief Tim Christol

Tennessee Highway Patrol Capt. Jessie Brooks

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department Chief Craig Hamilton

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Thomas Parker

While acting as chief, Gibson has had to deal with accusations of two officers having extramarital affairs this week. A woman involved with one of the officers is now saying she was sexually assaulted. Both officers have been placed on leave.

Dennis Maddux was the city’s last chief. He only served one day on the job after an incident came to light involving another officer's wife.

In 2014, Chief Wes Snyder retired after accusations surfaced that he was having an affair in a storage unit.

The committee will rank the candidates in the coming weeks after interviews and a written test. Casteel will have the final say on which candidate lands the job.

The city expects to have a chief in place by October 1.

Five local police chiefs, a captain who oversees the Violence Reduction Initiative in Chattanooga and a former FBI agent are among applicants to become Cleveland Police Department’s next top cop.

Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol, East Ridge Police Chief James Reed, Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Chief Felix Vess, Chattanooga State Community College Police Chief Stephanie Hill and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Chief Craig Hamilton all submitted resumes by the July deadline that ended Friday.

A total of 36 applicants are vying for the police chief vacancy, including two internal candidates – Interim Police Chief Mark Gibson and Officer Jon Collins, who previously worked at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office as a major.

Eleven of the applicants are local – including Chattanooga Police Capt. Nathan Vaughn and former FBI Agent Wayne Jackson.

Nearly three quarters of the applicants reside in Tennessee.

Others have applied from as far away as Somalia, St. George’s County, Md. and Lubbock, Texas.

After a couple chiefs were caught up in scandals and had to exit the department within the last year, some applicants touted ethics and integrity.

“I highly value integrity and honor in law enforcement … something which the CPD sorely needs,” said Police Chief Max Meyer of Brooklet, Ga., who applied for the job before the position was posted. “The city is a truly beautiful place to live and work, and the citizens deserve better than being the perennial laughingstock of the state for police incompetency and misconduct.”

Others spoke about the scrutiny law enforcement already faces.

“We must create an environment in which mistakes and missteps are minimal and correctable and we must be transparent in our actions to address them,” said Red Bank Police Chief Christol in his cover letter.

Janice Casteel, city manager, said this week the city’s human resources director and consultant to help hire a new chief – former TBI director Larry Wallace ­-- will review all of the materials submitted by the applicants.

All of the materials will be given to a four-person hiring panel composed of Casteel, Wallace, Lee University President Paul Conn and Cleveland Chamber of Bradley Commerce Chairman Robert Bradney.

Casteel said the job description for police chief will be broken down into a checklist. Each candidate will have a box checked for one of the following: not qualified, qualified and highly qualified as it applies to each field.

Candidates will undergo background checks in the coming weeks.

Once candidates for the job are classified, the panel will discuss which ones to bring in for the next phase which includes a written test. Casteel estimates that will happen sometime in September.

Casteel will have the final say on which candidate gets the job and does not need city council approval.

The city has a tentative hire date for a new chief by October 1. The starting salary for the pay grade begins at $76,664 but goes up to about $124,000.

The list of candidates for the chief of police in Cleveland: