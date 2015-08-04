Shots fired at Camp Shelby soldiers in MS

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly fired shots at a group of soldiers at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

Perry County deputies have confirmed that shots were fired around 12:10 p.m. on a group of soldiers training in the area.

Perry County Sheriff Jimmy Dale Smith said that there were no injuries reported.

A vehicle matching the description of the two suspects truck was found near New Augusta off Old Augusta Road. The suspects were driving a red Ford Ranger with the words "broken arrow" on the windshield. Two men are being questioned by MHP, but are not under arrest at this time.

Police are still searching for two white males who allegedly fired from the vehicle and fled in the vehicle.

Members of the Forrest County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Forestry Commission are assisting in the search.

If you have any information contact the Perry County authorities at 601-964-8461.

This is the second incident this summer that someone opened fire on military personnel from a vehicle.

On July 16, Mohammad Yousef Abdulazees opened fire on a military recruitment center in Chattanooga, TN. Abdulazees then drove to the U.S. Naval Reserve Center, crashed through the gate, entered the facility and shot and killed five service members. Local police returned fire and killed Abdulazees.

Camp Shelby, established during World War I, is the largest state-owned and operate field training site in the U.S. More than 100,000 troops from all branches of the U.S. military train at the facility, including reserve and active Army troops, Navy, Marines and Air Force.