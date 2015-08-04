Brad Paisley to join NBC's 'The Voice'

NASHVILLE (AP) - Country star Brad Paisley is joining "The Voice" this season as an advisor to help fellow country singer Blake Shelton.

Paisley will help Shelton mentor his contestants on Team Blake in the competition show that begins Sept. 21 on NBC, network representatives confirmed.

Paisley has had some experience with singing competition shows: He was a judge on ABC's "Rising Star," last year. Paisley and Shelton, who have toured together, also teamed up in the first season of "The Voice" to perform their duet, "Don't Drink The Water."

Gwen Stefani will rejoin the show as a judge along with Pharrell Williams and Adam Levine.

