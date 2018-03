Cable giant and internet service provider Comcast says they will double the download speeds from 5mbps to 10 mbps for its Internet Essentials service for low-income families in Chattanooga.

The company will also begin providing Wi-Fi service, including a Wi-Fi router, at no additional cost.

The service costs $9.95 per month (plus tax) and requires eligible families must have at least one child eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program, including public, parochial, private, charter, and homeschooled students.

The program is now in its fifth year, and according to Comcast, has provided connectivity for 13,500 Tennessee families and also provides low-cost options for the purchase of an internet-ready computer at a significant discount.

For more information or to apply for the program, visit www.InternetEssentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376, or, for Spanish, 1-855-765-6995.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal.