Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz to visit Chattanooga

By WRCB Staff
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. AP photo U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

GOP presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be making a stop in Chattanooga August 10, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party.

Cruz is one of 17 Republican candidates in a very crowded 2016 primary.

In Chattanooga, the morning visit is called a "Biscuits & Gravy" stop and will let the public meet and speak with the Senator.

The free event is open to the public, but those who want to attend are asked RSVP online.

The event will run from 9:00am - 10:30am at 1428 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Chattanooga, TN.

