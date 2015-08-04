Historic train ride takes passengers through Smoky Mountains - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Historic train ride takes passengers through Smoky Mountains

By Knoxville News Sentinel
Passengers watch the scenery in the Smokies. GSMRR photo Passengers watch the scenery in the Smokies. GSMRR photo
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

What’s more scenic than a historic train ride through the mountains?

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is offering their Summer 2015 Excursion train ride Aug. 15 through the Blue Ridge Mountains from Tennessee to North Carolina.

The ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad leaves Johnson City, Tenn. at 9:15 a.m. and travels through the Smoky Mountains and into western North Carolina before arriving in Bryson City, N.C.

In Bryson City, passengers will have a layover to eat and visit the city before getting back on the train. The return trip will stop for sightseeing at the Nantahala Gorge, arriving back in Johnson City by approximately 8:30 p.m.

The trip follows the path of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch line, established in 1891, and winds across several bridges along the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers and crosses the Fontana Lake Trestle, 100 feet above the lake.

