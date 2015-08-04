Extremely hot and humid, with heat index above 100

Good Tuesday. Heat and humidity will reign today as the high soars to 97 this afternoon. We will see our moisture levels ramping up considerably allowing the heat index to climb to 100 to 103 between 3pm and 6pm. Skies will be partly cloudy with the rain chance less than 20%.

Wednesday will be hot and muggy as well, though the high will be a little lower at 94 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will lift from the south Thursday giving us pop up showers and storms through the day with them becoming a little more widely scattered late in the day. Thursday's high will reach 90 degrees. I expect some of those showers and storms to linger into Friday as well, keeping the high at 89.

Saturday looks great. We will be mostly sunny with lower humidity and a high of 90. The heat and humidity rise Sunday as the high rebounds back to 94. We will start next week hot and humid as well. The high Monday will get all the way to 95.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am.... Mostly Sunny, 73

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 92

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 97