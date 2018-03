A $50,000 donation was given to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank by the Walmart Foundation to help with the Tennessee Rural Mobile Pantry Initiative.

This money will help the food bank provide to the rural communities in the Chattanooga region.

“Some Chattanooga-area residents are in a severe food crisis, and our mobile pantry program helps us reach those vulnerable communities,” said Chattanooga Area Food Bank Director of Development Marisa Ogles. “We believe the program makes a difference across our twenty-county service area, and we are grateful for Walmart’s support as we work to serve even more of our neighbors.”