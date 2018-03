Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Judson Lane.

As police were answering the shots fired call, a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm showed up at the hospital.

The 17-year old male told police he was on the porch when he heard the gunshots. The victim said the suspect fired at him from a white SUV with tinted windows, he did not see the people in the SUV.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information about this crime call 423-698-2525