The global journey of a *hitch-hiking robot* came to a deadly end in Philadelphia this weekend.

"Hitchbot" made it safely across Canada and parts of Europe only to meet its demise about two weeks in to the U.S. leg of its world tour.

Someone destroyed the interactive robot on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people followed Hitchbot's travels on social media.

Hitchbot relied on the kindness of strangers, who would pick it up, show it some sights, then pass it on.