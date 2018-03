Firefighters in Cleveland were spread across town working two separate fires.

Both fire calls came in around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The first fire was at an abandoned apartment complex located in the 700 block of Gaut Street. The complex consisted of 6 units. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

The other fire was across town at Beaty Fertilizer located on Michigan Avenue. A preliminary report suggests heat from decomposition was the cause of this blaze. Cleveland City Fire Chief Harris tells Channel 3 that even though firefighters had limited access they were able to get the blaze out quickly. Quick action by the caller and firefighters kept this blaze from escalating.

No injuries were reported at either location.