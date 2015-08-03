Community gathers to pray for missing Cleveland teen

The search continues in Colorado for a missing Cleveland teenager and the community is not losing hope.

People continue to pray for Joseph Keller. the 19-year-old has been missing more than a week in Conejos County, Colorado.

He was on a trip with friends and they went running. He became separated and vanished.

Friends and family held a prayer rally over the weekend.

People signed cards with words of encouragement.

They say they'll continue to hold on to hope that Joseph will be found.

Buddy Dilbeck, Joseph's cousin,"You can handle what you know but not knowing anything that's the worst to handle. And that's where we're at now, nine days and we know nothing about Joe's whereabouts but we're believeing in a miracle."

Eligi Urani, Joseph's friend "I believe that hopefully Joe can hear us and feel us and maybe think of us. and I hope he gets back safe."

Keller's family is offering a 10-thousand dollar reward for information leading to Joseph's return.

Conejos County Sheriff's officials say they are not ruling out foul play.