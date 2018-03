Police officers deal with all kinds of problems.

Sunday, a Michigan police officer had to deal with a "sticky" situation that he feared would become a "stinky" situation.

Officer Merlin Taylor, in Rochester, Michigan, was in his police cruiser when he rolled up to a hungry skunk with a yogurt container stuck on its head.

The skunk was running around in circles without a way to remove the container.

The officer was a little jittery, when the skunk accidentally stepped on the officer's foot, he jumped.

But Officer Taylor went back and removed the container from the skunk's head.

Then he ran away because he thought the skunk was going to spray him.

This isn't the first time Taylor has helped an animal in need.