Chattanooga city leaders need your help revamping the Miller Park district

Officials are requesting public input for the vision and formation of a new Miller Park District which will connect existing urban open spaces in the growing Innovation District. The new public space system, which will include Miller Park, Miller Plaza, Patten Parkway and ML King Boulevard, will enhance the value of these public spaces and create a cultural and social hub for nearby residents, businesses, organizations and visitors.

In order to design a successful and inclusive public park system in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, the project is relying heavily on public input and a variety of tools to capture feedback. The City of Chattanooga and the Design Team have already started surveying and interviewing people in person at these spaces, neighboring businesses and organizations, and at meetings with residents at Patten Towers.

The survey posed to people in the face-to-face meetings is also available online at millerparkchattanooga.com. At the website, visitors can submit visions for the new park system, vote on visions and review project updates. The third way for people to get involved and share their ideas is through attending one of the upcoming public workshops:

MILLER PARK DISTRICT PUBLIC WORKSHOPS

Thursday, August 13 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 14 8 - 9:30 a.m. or 12 - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Miller Plaza – Waterhouse Pavilion

All three workshops will follow the same format.

The public workshops are an opportunity for the public to contribute ideas, get project updates and ask questions.

For more information, please visit millerparkchattanooga.com.