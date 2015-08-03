$40 million Hamilton Place traffic improvement project in the works

There could be some much-needed relief coming for traffic congestion around Hamilton Place Mall. The mall is looking to partner with the city and the state to do a $40 million overhaul on the existing I-75 interchange.

"I hate to come over here because it's so congested," says driver Connie Ward.

Drivers like Connie Ward say navigating in and around Hamilton Place Mall can be frustrating.



"I think access in and off the highway is good on that part but a lot of people are using Brainerd Road and making this street more congested I think," she says.

"Which way do you go? I mean, I know because I've been so much, but for people that don't know it would be very confusing," says driver Sandra Runyan.

"The frustrating part is when you try to leave, if you're heading north you have to go to Shallowford," says Curt Hammontree with CBL.

Hammontree is the senior project manager over development for CBL.



"The congestion on Shallowford Road is well known and needs to be corrected," he says.

CBL gave Channel 3 an early rendering showing what new on/off ramps to Hamilton Place Boulevard could look like.



"You would be able to get off of Hamilton Place Boulevard and head north on I-75 or if you're traveling south on I-75 you would be able to get off directly on to Hamilton Place Boulevard," says Hammontree.

Early estimates have the project ringing in at $40 million, with TDOT picking up 80 percent of the tab. CBL is looking to enter an agreement to pay for the city's share of the project at $8 million.



"We just have to give it time and let the process take place," says Hammontree.



"Everybody will hate the construction while it's going on but you've got to think of the end result," says Runyan.

CBL has been eyeing the project for the past 12 years or so and is in the very early stages.

There would still have to be engineering studies done that start in late Summer or early Fall.

Tuesday night Chattanooga City Council is considering a resolution to enter into the payment agreement with CBL.

