A McMinn County woman is facing charges after eyewitnesses say she beat her two small children.

Deputies were called to 290 County Road 370 on Wednesday in response to a disorder call. When they arrived they found two small children who had been assaulted. Eyewitnesses told officers the children’s mother, Whitney Richesin, 25, became angry after a conversation and reached into a vehicle to strike the children with a closed fist.

According to police records, Richesin fled the scene before police arrived and was later arrested at a Niota gas station. She is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect and two counts of child abuse and neglect.

One of the children was airlifted to Knoxville with a head injury. The other was treated for bruising to the head. The Department of Children Services is investigating.