UPDATE: Truck driver tested positive for meth after crash

UPDATE: Sources tell Channel 3 the truck driver tested positive for crystal meth at the time of the crash.



In May 2015, Brewer tested positive for controlled substances following a court-order controlled substances test.

PREVIOUS STORY: A warrant has been issued for the truck driver involved in the fatal I-75 crash in June.

The Chattanooga Police Department has released the list of 13 charges Benjamin Brewer will face. Those charges are:

6 counts vehicular homicide by impairment

4 counts reckless aggravated assault

1 count DUI 1st offense by impairment of narcotics

1 count speeding

1 count false reports of duty status

Laurel County, KY law enforcement is in the process of serving the warrant.

PREVIOUS STORY: Earlier Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that the driver in the fatal June crash on Interstate 75 near the Ooltewah exit had been on duty for 50 consecutive hours.

The driver, Benjamin Brewer, was driving north on I-75 on June 26, 2015 when he failed to slow down and stop for congested traffic in a construction zone. His 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer slammed into eight cars, killing six people and injuring several others.

The impact of the truck dragged one vehicle 453 feet before coming to a rest, according to the NTSB.

Brewer’s truck had experienced several mechanical issues the days before the crash, including one that prevented the truck’s air compressor from generating enough air pressure to properly operate the truck’s braking system.

He also side-swiped a vehicle in Wildwood Fl, and was cited for the traffic violation that caused the crash.

That crash caused Brewer to be delayed for an additional 3-4 hours on his return trip to London, KY.

The NTSB determined that the driver had exceeded the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations hours-of-service when the crash occurred.