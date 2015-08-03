UPDATE: Two Bradley County employees hurt in "freak" accident ID'ed

UPDATE: Bradley County officials have identified the two county employee injured in Monday’s accident in the county’s garage, where a vehicle slipped out of gear and struck them.

Ted Dobbs was treated and released from SkyRidge Medical Center.

Debra Ann Norton Jenkins was more seriously injured, was transported to Erlanger Medical Center.

Officials say that Jenkins has successfully been through one surgical procedure and has another scheduled soon.

They also thanked Bradley County residents for their support and concern.

PREVIOUS STORY: What started out as an ordinary Monday at the Bradley County Road Department quickly changed just before noon when officials say a work truck rolled backwards striking two county employees.

One employee was taken to Sky Ridge, the other was taken to Erlanger.

“Nobody was inside the truck, no mechanism appeared to be not working, but again all of that is being investigated by numerous agencies as we speak,” Lindsay Hathcock with the Bradley County Mayor’s Office said.

Hathcock isn’t sure if the one ton flatbed truck was used before the accident but describes its size as being between a pick-up and a dump truck.

“The truck itself holds equipment that’s taken to different areas when they need work done. It can haul one ton but, of course, it weights a lot more than one ton,” he added.

As investigators try to piece together what happened, Hathcock says thoughts are now with both victims and their families as they begin their road to recovery.

“I like to think of it as a family, and two of our own have been injured and we need to remember them and their families,” he said.

Officials tell Channel 3 there hasn’t been an accident like this one in the past.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a two Bradley County employees.

Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3 troopers were called to the Bradley County highway garage, located at 752 Pleasant Grove Road, after a county vehicle ran over a county worker.

Harmon says the vehicle “jumped out of gear” and was not being driven at the time. There was no driver or attendant aboard the vehicle at the time.

The female employee, who has not been identified by county officials, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word yet on the other individual injured.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.