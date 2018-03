Police in Spring City have arrested a man after reports he waved a gun near people in a park.

Chief Jason Yuhas says his department received reports from citizens that 45 year-old Keith Guthrie was waving a gun in public. Complaints also came in from Veterans Park. Officers later located Guthrie near a car wash. He was armed and allegedly intoxicated.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured.

Police are in the process of taking statements from eyewitnesses.

