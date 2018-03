Jurors reach decision on death penalty phase in James Holmes' trial

BY ERIN MCCLAM, NBC news

(NBC News) - Jurors reached a decision Monday on whether to rule out the death penalty for James Holmes, the gunman who killed 12 people at a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, three years ago.

The decision was to be announced at 2:30 p.m. ET.

It follows the second part of the penalty phase of Holmes' trial. Jurors were asked to consider so-called mitigating factors presented by the defense, including testimony from his relatives.

Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes.

The jury has the option to rule out the death penalty, resulting in a life prison sentence, or move to the final life-or-death decision.

In the first part of the penalty phase, jurors heard from prosecutors and voted to continue.

The same jury rejected an insanity defense and convicted Holmes of murder earlier this year.