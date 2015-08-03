Jurors reach decision on death penalty phase in James Holmes' tr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports
Jurors reach decision on death penalty phase in James Holmes' trial
Posted:
Monday, August 3, 2015 1:57 PM EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 3, 2015 1:57 PM EDT
BY ERIN MCCLAM, NBC news

(NBC News) - Jurors reached a decision Monday on whether to rule out the death penalty for James Holmes, the gunman who killed 12 people at a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, three years ago.

The decision was to be announced at 2:30 p.m. ET.

It follows the second part of the penalty phase of Holmes' trial. Jurors were asked to consider so-called mitigating factors presented by the defense, including testimony from his relatives.

Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes.

The jury has the option to rule out the death penalty, resulting in a life prison sentence, or move to the final life-or-death decision.

In the first part of the penalty phase, jurors heard from prosecutors and voted to continue.

The same jury rejected an insanity defense and convicted Holmes of murder earlier this year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati..." alt="(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati..."></a><span class="caption left width90"><span class="text">(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...</span></span></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text">Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.</span><a class="more" href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span class="text">Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.</span><a class="more" href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnClear"></div></li><li class="wnItem feature News story priority-2 even displaySizeId-20 even-20"><meta content="News"><meta content="2018-03-22 23:04:20"><h4 class="wnContent sectionTitle"><span class="text">SCHOOL PATROL</span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Hammond discusses several school safety options at HCDE meeting</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline abridged"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Hammond discusses several school safety options at HCDE meeting</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><div class="timestamps wnDate"><label class="wnContent timestamp lastediteddate">Updated: </label><span class="wnContent timestamp servertime">Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp gmttime">2018-03-23 03:09:49 GMT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp timeago"></span><span class="wnContent timestamp mytime"></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage left width250"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><img border="0" width="250" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16376847_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322190308" title="Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman." alt="Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman."></a><span class="caption left width250"><span class="text">Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman.</span></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage abridged left width90"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16376847_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322190308"></a></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text"><p>Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.</p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span class="text"><p>Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.</p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnClear"></div></li><li class="wnItem feature Health story priority-3 odd displaySizeId-20 odd-20 last"><meta content="Health"><meta content="2018-03-22 18:58:33"><h4 class="wnContent sectionTitle"><span class="text">EYE ON HEALTH</span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">New study eases fear of birth control side effects</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline abridged"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">New study eases fear of birth control side effects</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><div class="timestamps wnDate"><label class="wnContent timestamp lastediteddate">Updated: </label><span class="wnContent timestamp servertime">Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp gmttime">2018-03-23 00:21:31 GMT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp timeago"></span><span class="wnContent timestamp mytime"></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage left width250"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><img border="0" width="250" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16377580_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322202116"></a></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage abridged left width90"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16377580_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322202116"></a></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text"><p><span>Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.</span></p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span 