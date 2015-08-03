Jurors reach decision on death penalty phase in James Holmes' trial

<</div><script>Worldnow.Helpers.debug('UB Aurora Movie Theater Shooting Trial Penalty Phase(423504)', 'UB_423504');</script></div><!--END wnDSItems--> </div><!-- END wnDS37--> </div><!--END WNStoryHeader--> <div id="WNStoryRelatedBox" class="wnRight" WNCollapse="true"><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 20 attempting to load..."></div><div class="wnStoryBodyGraphic wnImageWidth-180"><img alt="Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes. AP photo" title="Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes. AP photo" border="0" src="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/8470437_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=800" width="180"> <span>Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes. AP photo</span></div></div> <script type="text/javascript">if (Worldnow.EventMan) Worldnow.EventMan.event('WNStoryRelatedBoxdone');</script> <!--END WNStoryRelatedBox--> <div id="WNStoryBody" class=" withRelated right"><p>BY ERIN MCCLAM, NBC news</p><p>(NBC News) - Jurors reached a decision Monday on whether to rule out the death penalty for James Holmes, the gunman who killed 12 people at a Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, three years ago.</p><p>The decision was to be announced at 2:30 p.m. ET.</p><p>It follows the second part of the penalty phase of Holmes' trial. Jurors were asked to consider so-called mitigating factors presented by the defense, including testimony from his relatives.</p><p>Aurora movie theater gunman James Holmes.</p><p>The jury has the option to rule out the death penalty, resulting in a life prison sentence, or move to the final life-or-death decision.</p><p>In the first part of the penalty phase, jurors heard from prosecutors and voted to continue.</p><p>The same jury rejected an insanity defense and convicted Holmes of murder earlier this year.</p></div><!--END WNStoryBody--> <div id="wnSocialToolsSection"><div id="WNMobdub"></div></div> <div class="wnClear"></div></div><!--END WNContainerStory--> <div id="WNCol2" class="column col2"><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 16 attempting to load..."></div><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 8 attempting to load..."></div><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size -20 attempting to load..."></div><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 45 attempting to load..."></div><!--Start of Display Size: Headline Box - Col 2A (80)--><div class="wnBlock displaySize displaySizeId80 headlineBox" id="DisplaySizeId80"><ul class="wnGroup contentGroup odd collapsible closed last"><li class="wnItem header"><h3><span class="text abridgedHeadline">News</span><a class="wnContent more" href="/category/123974/news"><span class="text">More>></span></a><div class="wnClear"></div></h3></li><li class="wnItem advertisement"> </li><li class="wnItem feature NewsAPNational story priority-1 odd displaySizeId-20 odd-20"><meta content="News - AP-National"><meta content="2018-03-22 04:37:44"><h4 class="wnContent headline"><a href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown</span></a></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline abridged"><a href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown</span></a></h4><div class="timestamps wnDate"><label class="wnContent timestamp lastediteddate">Updated: </label><span class="wnContent timestamp servertime">Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp gmttime">2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp timeago"></span><span class="wnContent timestamp mytime"></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage left width90"><a href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://images.worldnow.com/AP/images/16370241_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322003744"></a></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage abridged left width90"><a href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://images.worldnow.com/AP/images/16370241_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322003744" title="(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati..." alt="(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati..."></a><span class="caption left width90"><span class="text">(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...</span></span></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text">Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.</span><a class="more" href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span class="text">Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.</span><a class="more" href="/story/37781978/congress-oks-13-trillion-budget-averting-another-shutdown"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnClear"></div></li><li class="wnItem feature News story priority-2 even displaySizeId-20 even-20"><meta content="News"><meta content="2018-03-22 23:04:20"><h4 class="wnContent sectionTitle"><span class="text">SCHOOL PATROL</span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Hammond discusses several school safety options at HCDE meeting</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline abridged"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Hammond discusses several school safety options at HCDE meeting</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><div class="timestamps wnDate"><label class="wnContent timestamp lastediteddate">Updated: </label><span class="wnContent timestamp servertime">Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp gmttime">2018-03-23 03:09:49 GMT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp timeago"></span><span class="wnContent timestamp mytime"></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage left width250"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><img border="0" width="250" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16376847_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322190308" title="Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman." alt="Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman."></a><span class="caption left width250"><span class="text">Photo by Channel 3's Kasey Freeman.</span></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage abridged left width90"><a href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16376847_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322190308"></a></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text"><p>Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.</p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span class="text"><p>Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.</p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37789980/update-sheriff-jim-hammond-discusses-several-school-safety-options-at-hcde-meeting"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnClear"></div></li><li class="wnItem feature Health story priority-3 odd displaySizeId-20 odd-20 last"><meta content="Health"><meta content="2018-03-22 18:58:33"><h4 class="wnContent sectionTitle"><span class="text">EYE ON HEALTH</span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">New study eases fear of birth control side effects</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><h4 class="wnContent headline abridged"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">New study eases fear of birth control side effects</span></a><span title="Video included" class="wn-icon wn-icon-video-included"></span></h4><div class="timestamps wnDate"><label class="wnContent timestamp lastediteddate">Updated: </label><span class="wnContent timestamp servertime">Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp gmttime">2018-03-23 00:21:31 GMT</span><span class="wnContent timestamp timeago"></span><span class="wnContent timestamp mytime"></span></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage left width250"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><img border="0" width="250" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16377580_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322202116"></a></div><div class="wnContent summaryImage abridged left width90"><a href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><img border="0" width="90" data-path="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/16377580_G.jpg?auto=webp&disable=upscale&width=650&lastEditedDate=20180322202116"></a></div><div class="wnContent summary abridged"><span class="text"><p><span>Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.</span></p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnContent summary"><span class="text"><p><span>Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.</span></p></span><a class="more" href="/story/37787651/new-study-eases-fear-of-birth-control-side-effects"><span class="text">More</span></a></div><div class="wnClear"></div></li><div class="wnClear"></div></ul><div class="wnClear"></div></div><script> var ds = new Worldnow.CustomizedBlock('DisplaySizeId80'); Worldnow.EventMan.event('displaysizeloaded',ds) </script><!--End of Display Size: Headline Box - Col 2A (80)--><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 11 attempting to load..."></div><div id="WNAd52" class="wnad wnad52"> <script>wnad_52.load();</script></div> <!--END wnAdSize--> <div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 6 attempting to load..."></div></div> <script type="text/javascript">if (Worldnow.EventMan) Worldnow.EventMan.event('WNCol2done');</script> <!--END WNCol2--> <div id="WNCol23Bottom"><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 31 attempting to load..."></div><div id="WNAd54" class="wnad wnad54"> <script>wnad_54.load();</script></div> <!--END wnAdSize--> </div><!--END WNCol23Bottom--> </div> <script type="text/javascript">if (Worldnow.EventMan) Worldnow.EventMan.event('WNCol23done');</script> <!--END WNCol23--> <div id="WNCol4" class="column col4"><!-- Column 4 Layout Configuration: 7--> <div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 76 attempting to load..."></div><div id="WNAd43" class="wnad wnad43"> <script>wnad_43.load();</script></div> <!--END wnAdSize--> <div id="WNAd63" class="wnad wnad63"> <script>wnad_63.load();</script></div> <!--END wnAdSize--> <div id="WNAd44" class="wnad wnad44"> <script>wnad_44.load();</script></div> <!--END wnAdSize--> <div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 64 attempting to load..."></div><div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 66 attempting to load..."></div><aside id="WNAd2101" class="labeled wnad wnad2101 width300"> <script>wnad_2101.load();</script></aside></div> <script type="text/javascript">if (Worldnow.EventMan) Worldnow.EventMan.event('WNCol4done');</script> <!--END WNCol4--> <div class="debug hide" data-debug="Display Size 35 attempting to load..."></div><div class="wnClearLeft"></div></div><!--END WNCols23-4--></div><!--END WNCols234-5--> </div><!--END WNColsAll--> <div id="WNFooter"><div id="WNCopyrightAlignment"><div id="WNCopyright"><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td style="vertical-align:top;"><a href="http://www.franklyinc.com" target="_blank"><img class="wnFooter" src="http://WRCB.images.worldnow.com/images/static/container-e/wn_powerby.gif" alt="Powered by Frankly" border="0"><img style="display:none;" class="wnFooter printable" src="http://images.worldnow.com/global/images/static/container-e/wn_powerby_printable.gif" alt="Powered by WorldNow" border="0"></a></td><td style="vertical-align:middle;"><div class="wnCopyrightText"><div class="footer-top clearfix"> <div class="footer-search clearfix"> <div class="footer-search-text">Can't find what you're looking for?</div> <div class="footer-search-box"> <form action="/search" method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this, 0)"> <input type="hidden" name="vendor" value="ez"> <input class="footer-textbox" type="text" name="qu" value=""> <input class="footer-submit" type="submit" value="Search"> </form> <div class="footer-member-center clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <p class='address'>WRCB-TV<br /> 900 Whitehall Road<br /> Chattanooga, TN 37405<br /> (423) 267-5412<br /> <a href="http://ftpcontent2.worldnow.com/wrcb/reports/eeopublicfilerpt.pdf" target="_blank">WRCB Jobs EEO</a> <span>|</span> <a href="http://www.wrcbtv.com/story/19188811/wrcb-tvs-fcc-public-files" target="_blank">FCC Public Files</a> </p> </div> </div> <div class="footer-middle clearfix"></div> <div class="footer-bottom clearfix"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/18990/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div></div></td></tr></table></div><div class="wnClear"></div></div><div class="wnClear"></div><!--END WNCopyright--></div><div id="WNFooterScripts"></div><!--END WNFooter--> <!-- Page Include: BODY--><img src="http://b.collective-media.net/seg/cm/2d7n" width="1" height="1" /><script type='text/javascript'>var _sf_async_config={};_sf_async_config.uid=56292;_sf_async_config.domain='wrcbtv.com';_sf_async_config.useCanonical=true;_sf_async_config.sections='Change this to your Section name';_sf_async_config.authors='Change this to your Author name';(function(){function loadChartbeat(){window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();var e=document.createElement('script');e.setAttribute('language','javascript');e.setAttribute('type','text/javascript');e.setAttribute('src','//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js');document.body.appendChild(e);}var oldonload=window.onload;window.onload=(typeof window.onload!='function')?loadChartbeat:function(){oldonload();loadChartbeat();};})();</script><!-- END Page Include: BODY--> <!--Customized Page Includes - Body--><script type="text/javascript"> var _snaq = (window._snaq = window._snaq || []); _snaq.push(['setCollectorUrl', 'www.i.matheranalytics.com']); _snaq.push(['setAppId', 'v1']); _snaq.push(['setCustomerId', 'ma17302']); _snaq.push(['setMarket', '873478901']); _snaq.push(['enableActivityTracking', 30, 10]); var mc = window.WNMemberCenterManager || {}; if(mc.userEmailAddress && mc.userEmailAddress != '') { _snaq.push(['setUserId', mc.userEmailAddress]); } _snaq.push(['setAuthor', '']); _snaq.push(['setArticlePublishTime', '2015-08-03T17:57:02Z']); _snaq.push(['setSection', 'News']); _snaq.push(['setPageType', 'story']); _snaq.push(['trackPageView']); (function() { var a = [].concat.apply([], _snaq); var src = a[a.indexOf('setCustomerId') + 1] + '/' + a[a.indexOf('setMarket') + 1] + '/sp.js?cb=' + Math.round(new Date() / 1.0368e9); var sp = document.createElement('script'); sp.type = 'text/javascript'; sp.async = true; sp.defer = true; sp._mather_tag = document.scripts[document.scripts.length - 1]; sp._mather_sp = sp.uniqueID; sp.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https' : 'http') + '://js.matheranalytics.com/s/' + src; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sp, s); })(); </script><noscript><img src="http://www.i.matheranalytics.com/i?e=pv&aid=v1&p=web&tv=no-js-0.1.0&tid=7.7.0-new.1&cid=ma17302&mrk=873478901" style="display:none;" height="1" width="1" alt=""></noscript> <script>(function(w){ var e = w.EventMan || null; var b = w.Beacon || null; e.event('analytics-body',b.get('page')); })(window.Worldnow || {});</script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(Worldnow.EventMan){Worldnow.EventMan.event('bodydone');} </script></body></html>