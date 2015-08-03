11 area schools are Tennessee Reward Schools

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced 170 schools as the 2014-15 Reward Schools, the top 5 percent of schools in the state for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for annual growth. 76 schools were recognized for academic achievement (performance), while 85 were recognized for value-added growth (progress).

In our area, the following schools were named Reward Schools:

Michigan Avenue Elementary (Bradley County) performance

Arnold Elementary (Cleveland) progress

Tracy City Elementary (Grundy Co.) progress

Polk Co. High (Polk Co.) progress

Rogers Creek Elementary (McMinn Co.) progress

Daisy Elementary (Hamilton Co.) progress

East Side Elementary (Hamilton Co.) progress

Collegiate High School (Hamilton Co.) performance

Lookout Mtn. Elementary (Hamilton Co.) performance

Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts (Hamilton Co.) performance

Thrasher Elementary (Hamilton Co.) performance

In addition, 12 school districts were named Exemplary for significantly improving student performance and narrowing achievement gaps. Among those are Monroe, Rhea and Sequatchie, which was named Exemplary for the second time.

Twenty schools in Tennessee exited the priority and focus lists, including Park View Elementary in Bradley County, Mountain View Elementary in McMinn County, and Sequatchie County High School, which are no longer "focus" schools.

The Reward Schools span 59 districts across Tennessee and include 93 schools that serve mostly economically disadvantaged populations.

"We are honored to recognize these Reward Schools for leading the state in progress and performance," Haslam said at an event held at W. A. Wright Elementary in Wilson County, a school recognized for both its high overall achievement and strong growth. "Tennessee teachers and students are working harder than ever, and it's paying off. Students are learning in new and challenging ways, and teachers are pouring their hearts into their work and helping students make incredible gains."

This year’s list recognizes 76 schools for overall academic achievement and 85 schools for annual value-added growth. The list names nine schools that earned both designations, rising to the top 5 percent for annual value-added growth while also ranking in the state’s top 5 percent for overall achievement.

We believe these districts are models for our work across the state. They all face different challenges and have different best practices to share,” McQueen said. “We look forward to learning from both our Exemplary Districts and Reward Schools throughout the school year.”

While Reward Schools are announced annually as part of the state accountability system, Priority and Focus Schools are named every three years with the most recent list announced in August 2014. Tennessee’s new waiver from the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act includes exit criteria for Priority and Focus Schools. These criteria allow schools to exit the Priority and Focus lists prior to a new list being announced.