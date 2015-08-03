Haslam pressed to give active military carry permits

The Tennessee Senate Veterans Caucus has formally requested that TN Gov. Bill Haslam issue an executive order to recognize active military service members’ identification cards as Tennessee Carry Permits while they serve in their active service roles for the Tennessee National Guard.

The group shared the request in a news release Monday morning.

Three days after the shooting that claimed the lives for five members of the U.S. military, Haslam called for a review of security policies and procedures at National Guard armories and other installations in the state.

The governor also asked the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to assess the process for issuing handgun carry permits to trained members of the military and to look for ways to streamline it.

Over a half-dozen states ordered National Guardsmen to be armed following the July 16 attack.

“The weapons training possessed by a Guardsman to fight an enemy in combat should be logically sufficient to qualify them to carry a sidearm while actively serving stateside for their protection,” declared Tennessee state Senator and U.S. Army Veteran Rusty Crowe.