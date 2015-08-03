Bobbi Kristina Brown to be buried next to mother

Whitney Houston (left) and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at an event in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2011. AP photo

WESTFIELD, NJ (AP) - A hearse carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown has arrived by police escort at a New Jersey funeral home.

The hearse drove behind Whigham Funeral Home on Monday followed by two SUVs carrying relatives.

This is the same funeral home that handled arrangements three years ago for her mother, Whitney Houston.

The funeral home declined to comment about Brown's expected burial next to her mother in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

Police have closed the road leading to the cemetery.

The 22-year-old was the only child of Houston and musician Bobby Brown.

Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care July 26, about six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.