Florida man hooks 412lb grouper on paddle board

By KATHRYN ROBINSON, NBC News

(NBC News) - A Florida man is still beaming after his big catch Thursday.

Ben Chancey, a Cape Coral native, reeled in a 7-foot Goliath grouper off the coast of Stuart — all while riding a paddle board.

"I'd actually never been on a paddle board before that day," Chancey told NBC News.

He hooked eight small groupers before nabbing the 412-pound Goliath.

"The paddle board was tethered to a boat and it (the grouper) started dragging," Chancey said. "It pulled me off the board and started pulling the boat."

Chancey said he and his friends were fishing for about an hour. A full 20 minutes were dedicated to wrestling with the grouper before they released it.

Chancey is familiar with the area. He fishes in Stuart for two months each year. Last month he was pulled from his kayak when a shark took a bite on his fishing line.

Chancey said he's still sore from his battle with the Goliath.

"Don't try this at home," Chancey said with a laugh. "It's very difficult, to say the least."