Heat and humidity slowly return

Good Monday. Bring on the heat! We get up to 95 today. That is 2 degrees warmer than yesterday and 5 degrees above average. Fortunately, the humidity will not be out of control so the heat index will not be much higher than the actual temperature. Skies will be sunny throughout the day as well.

Tuesday will sport the same kind of heat, but the humidity will ramp up a bit. The high will again reach 95, and the heat index will be about 100 degrees. A weak front slipping in from the north will wash out over the area, and may bring one or two spotty storms Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be about the same. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index will reach about 100. We will see a few isolated storms Wednesday afternoon as well.

The rain chance will increase a little Thursday and the temperature will recede a little. The high will reach 90 and I expect scattered showers and storms in the afternoon as well.

We will round out the week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 89 on Friday. The rain chance will be low Friday with only a slight chance for an isolated storm late in the day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Sunny, 70

Noon... Sunny, 88

5pm... Sunny, 95